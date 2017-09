Man shot in Bucktown

A man was shot early Monday in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the 39-year-old man met another male, and accompanied him to a home in the 1800 block of West Armitage, where a “disturbance ensued” and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning as Area North detectives were investigating.