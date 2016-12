Man shot in buttocks in Ashburn

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Pulaski at 12:23 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the buttocks and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The victim refused to give investigators any additional information, according to police.