Man shot in buttocks in Washington Park

A man was in good condition after being shot in the buttocks Friday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The 27-year-old victim was shot about 3:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

A police source said the victim is a documented gang member.

No one was in custody late Friday afternoon.