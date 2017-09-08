Man shot in buttocks in West Pullman

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 1:52 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, another man was shot in the same neighborhood.

At 2:03 p.m., the 23-year-old man was shot in the left side and upper back in the 11700 block of South Michigan, police said. Witnesses told police a dark vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

That victim was taken in critical condition to Christ, police said.