Man shot in Chatham

A man was shot late Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old told investigators he was involved in an argument with another male about 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Calumet when the male pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. The man, who was not cooperating with investigators, was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.