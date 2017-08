Man shot in Chatham

A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was shot in the right hand about 9:30 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard’s Hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, and the man was uncooperative with detectives, according to police.