Man shot in Chatham drive-by

A man was wounded in a Chatham neighborhood drive-by shooting late Friday on the South Side.

A red SUV pulled up to the 24-year-old a little after 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel, and someone inside shot him twice in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.