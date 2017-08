Man shot in chest in Albany Park

A man was seriously hurt early Saturday in a Northwest Side shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 1:22 a.m. in an alley in the 4400 block of North Whipple when another vehicle drove up and someone got out and fired at him, according to Chicago Police. He was shot in the chest.

He drove himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.