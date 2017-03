Man shot in chest in Albany Park

A man was shot in the chest Friday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old showed up at Swedish Covenant Hospital just before 6 a.m. and told investigators the attack happened in the 4800 block of North Lawndale, according to Chicago Police.

He was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.