Man shot in chest in Auburn Gresham, in critical condition

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest on Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened at 3:18 in the 8300 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

The victim took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.