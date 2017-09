Man shot in chest on Far South Side

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest late Thursday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

It happened about 9:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 106th Street, and he was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Police.

The circumstances were unknown.

About the same time, a 13-year-old girl was shot in West Englewood.