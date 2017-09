Man shot in Douglas fast food restaurant

A man was shot inside of a fast food restaurant early Sunday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was inside the restaurant about 3:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of South King when another male entered and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.