Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot early Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was standing outside at 12:02 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Van Buren when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left calf, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.