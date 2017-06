Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Arthington, according to Chicago Police.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the victim has a gang affiliation.