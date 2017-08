Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot late Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was getting into his vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Franklin when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in both legs, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.