Man shot in Englewood

A 32-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was shot about 12:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Wentworth while riding in a car, according to Chicago Police. An acquaintance then drove him to 71st and Jefferey, where he called police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.