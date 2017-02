Man shot in Englewood

A man was shot Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was in a vehicle with another male at 6:14 a.m. in the 7300 block of South May when the male fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The shooter sped away from the scene in the red vehicle, heading south on May.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his abdomen and left hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.