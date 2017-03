Man shot in eye in Heart of Chicago

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded Friday night in a Heart of Chicago neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 7:35 p.m., he was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when people approached him on foot and opened fire before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the eye and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.