Man shot in face in Back of the Yards

A man was shot in the face on Wednesday evening in a Back of the Yards neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side.

Just before 7 p.m., someone in a blue SUV opened fire on the 35-year-old in the 1300 block of West 48th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.