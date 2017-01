Man shot in Fernwood

A man was shot early Wednesday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking about 12:50 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Parnell when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.