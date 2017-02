Man shot in foot in Avondale

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:53 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot in the foot in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by Area North detectives.