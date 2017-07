Man shot in Grand Crossing

A man was shot early Thursday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:15 a.m., the 39-year-old was walking in the 7600 block of South South Chicago when another male, thought to be in his 20s, walked up, pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.