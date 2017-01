Man shot in Gresham apartment building hallway

A man was shot Monday night in a Gresham neighborhood apartment building on the South Side.

At 10:48 p.m., the 29-year-old was in an apartment building hallway in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when three males entered the building through the back door, walked up to the man and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and right hip and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.