2 men hurt in separate Gresham drive-by shootings

Two men were wounded in separate drive-by shootings half an hour apart Friday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Most recently, someone in a gray car shot a 24-year-old man in the leg about 8:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Half an hour before that, a 21-year old man was walking in the 8000 block of South Loomis when someone fired at him from a vehicle, police said. He was shot in the wrist and later showed up at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting as Area South detectives investigate.