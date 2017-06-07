Man shot in Gresham Tuesday shows up at hospital the next day

A man who went to a hospital Wednesday learned that he had been shot the night before in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, the 54-year-old was in his backyard in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he felt a pain in his shoulder as a large number of fireworks went off, according to Chicago Police.

He thought a firework had injured him, and took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park on Wednesday, where he learned he was shot in the shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized.