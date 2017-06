Man shot in hand in Lincoln Park

A man was shot in the hand early Saturday in Lincoln Park.

About 3 a.m., the 28-year-old was in the 2500 block of North Stockton Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit in the left hand, according to Chicago Police.

An acquaintance drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim wasn’t cooperative with detectives. The shooting was considered gang-related.