Man shot in head during argument at Lawndale home

A man was shot in the back of his head inside a home Friday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was inside the home when he got into an argument with another person, who is known by investigators, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, the person fired a shot and struck the 41-year-old in the back of his head, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was in serious condition.

No one was in custody Friday night as Area North detectives investigate, police said.