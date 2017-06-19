Man shot in head in University Park drive-by attack

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in south suburban University Park.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Circle Drive, according to a statement from University Park Police Chief John Pate.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the head and taken to St. James Health in Olympia Fields, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The suspected vehicle, which had multiple people inside, took off after the shooting and crashed into a parked vehicle on the same block, police said.

The suspects ran from the car and police set a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the suspects, police said. Multiple people of interest were taken into custody, and other suspects are still on the loose.

“This was a targeted attack and there is currently no further threat to the public at this time,” Pate said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call University Park police at (708) 235-4803 to leave an anonymous tip or speak to an investigator.