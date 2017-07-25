A man was shot in the head while standing on a porch Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
The 43-year-old was on a residential porch at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel when three people came out of a gangway and started fighting, according to Chicago Police.
During the fight, one of the people took out a gun and shot the man on the porch, police said.
He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.
No suspects were in custody as Area North detectives were investigating.