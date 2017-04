Man shot in Heart of Chicago

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:25 p.m., the 41-year-old was driving south in the 1800 block of South Hoyne when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. His condition was stabilized.