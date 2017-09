Man shot in Homan Square

A man was shot early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking at 1:49 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 600 block of South Homan when someone in a tan van opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Less than three hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was wounded in a separate shooting on the same block.