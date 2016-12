Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., the 45-year-old was walking through a vacant lot in the 4000 block of West Division when two males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.