Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 34-year-old was outside at 4:09 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Cortez when someone pulled out a handgun, shot the man in the leg, then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in serious condition.