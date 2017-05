Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Division when another male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right thigh and left foot and later showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.