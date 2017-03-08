Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was sitting in his black, four-door Volkswagen about 5:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Grand when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside fired at least five shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He could not provide investigators with a description of the shooter or the vehicle.