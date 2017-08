Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the West Side.

The man, 39, was sitting in a parked vehicle about 1:59 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Division when shots rang out and he was struck in the right hip, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.