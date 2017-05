Man shot in Jefferson Park

A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 45-year-old victim was in an alley about 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Argyle when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin, and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. He was being uncooperative with investigators.