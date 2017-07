Man shot in Jesse Owens Park on South Side

A man was hurt Monday evening in a Calumet Heights shooting on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was in Jesse Owens Park, 8700 S. Jeffery, when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.