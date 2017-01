Man shot in leg in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was standing in the 900 block of North Monticello about 8:45 a.m. when someone got out of a gray car and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooter got back in the car and headed north on Monticello, police said.