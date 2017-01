Man shot in Lawndale

A man was shot late Friday night in the Lawndale on the West Side.

The 23-year-old said he was on the sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw when someone pulled up in a vehicle and offered him cash to buy drugs, according to Chicago Police.

They started arguing about the authenticity of the money, and the person produced a gun and shot the man in the knee, police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai where his condition was stabilized, police said.