Man shot in Lawndale

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:42 a.m., the 34-year-old was sitting in a vehicle talking to a woman in the 1500 block of South Sawyer when another male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the arm, drove away and then eventually stopped officers, police said. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.