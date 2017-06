Man shot in Lawndale

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kedvale when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right arm and right knee, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.