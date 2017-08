Man shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was standing at 8:49 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Karlov when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.