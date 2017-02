Man shot in Lawndale drive-by

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 11 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Whipple when a black car pulled up, someone got out and opened fired, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody while Area North detectives investigated Sunday night, police said.