Man wounded, woman grazed in Austin shooting

A man was wounded and a woman suffered a graze wound in a shooting Sunday afternoon int he West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 26-year-old man was walking out of a store in the 4800 block of West Superior at 1:52 p.m. when a dark car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who is affiliated with a gang, was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was walking nearby during the shooting and suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, police said. She was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

Police said the woman was not an intended target of the shooting, and she and the man do not know each other.