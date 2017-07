Man shot in leg in East Garfield Park

A man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old man and another person were in the victim’s vehicle in the 300 block of North Central Park at 6:35 a.m. when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The shooter got out of the car and ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.