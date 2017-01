Man shot in leg in Little Village drive-by

A man was shot Friday night in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The 21-year-old man was standing in the 2300 block of South Kedzie at 11:40 p.m. when someone in a vehicle drove past him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.