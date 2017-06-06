Man shot in leg in Roseland

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, ending a nearly 15-hour streak without a shooting in Chicago.

The shooting happened at 11:33 a.m. at 113th and Normal, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the left hip and leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

He was the first shooting victim in about 15 hours in Chicago. The last shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.