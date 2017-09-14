Man shot in leg outside Glen Ellyn hotel

A man shot outside a hotel Wednesday night in west suburban Glen Ellyn ran into a nearby Dunkin Donuts for help.

Officers were called to a shooting about 9:30 p.m. at the Budgetel Inn in the 600 block of Roosevelt Road, according to Glen Ellyn police.

They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and ran to a Dunkin Donuts on the same block, police said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence was discovered in the parking lot on the west side of the hotel, where the shooting is believed to have happened, police said. The individuals involved fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.