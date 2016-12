Man shot in Little Village

A man was shot Thursday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was standing at a corner about 5:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Millard when someone inside a black SUV fired shots and then drove west on Cermak, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and right arm, where his condition was stabilized, police said.